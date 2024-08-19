GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.
GitLab Stock Up 1.0 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
