Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

