Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLASF traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.82. 103,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.80. Glass House Brands has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$10.50.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

