Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.0 %

GPN stock opened at $108.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

