GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLYC. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,175.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,695,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,175.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 685,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Featured Stories
