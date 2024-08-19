Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.