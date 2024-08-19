Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
