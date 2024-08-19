Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $919.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,729. The company has a market capitalization of $874.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $878.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
