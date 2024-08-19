Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 125 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $168.99. 870,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

