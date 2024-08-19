Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greylin Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $364.07. 769,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

