Greylin Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,672. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02. The company has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

