Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.21. Grifols shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 69,628 shares.
Grifols Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.