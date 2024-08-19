Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.21. Grifols shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 69,628 shares.

Grifols Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after acquiring an additional 961,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,730 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,799,000 after acquiring an additional 881,155 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after buying an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,684,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

