Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.88. Guess? shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 43,925 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
Guess? Trading Down 2.3 %
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Guess? Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guess? by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guess? by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
