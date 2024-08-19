Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.88. Guess? shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 43,925 shares changing hands.

Get Guess? alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GES

Guess? Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guess? by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guess? by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.