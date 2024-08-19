Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Halpern Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $177.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.55 and a 200-day moving average of $180.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

