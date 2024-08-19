Head-To-Head Review: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) vs. Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quisitive Technology Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jack Henry & Associates 1 6 5 0 2.33

Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 741.40%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus target price of $176.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Quisitive Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quisitive Technology Solutions is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quisitive Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 17.28% 22.18% 13.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quisitive Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $2.19 billion 5.49 $366.65 million $5.18 31.87

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Quisitive Technology Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Quisitive Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform. The company also provides MazikCare, a set of healthcare-ready business solution; PowerGov, a community development application for permitting, business licensing, code enforcement, and maintenance management; ShopFloor, a manufacturing process management solution; AgeChecker, an age verification tool for retail business; and Velocity Insights, a software development tool to monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors. In addition, it offers application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure solutions; managed services, language localization, product development, security, license management, and cloud innovation solutions; and payment services. The company provides solutions for healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services industries, as well as for state and local government. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions; core data processing solutions for various credit unions; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial services organizations and corporate entities. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. In addition, the company’s core banking platform offerings include SilverLake system, a robust system primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation, as well as core credit union platform under the Symitar name. Further, it provides digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; implementation, training, and support services; and software licensing and related services, professional services, and data centers. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

