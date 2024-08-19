Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Cut to Sell at DNB Markets

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports.
NYSE HSHP traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. Himalaya Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter.
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
