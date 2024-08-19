Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,960,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 115,543 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

HOPE stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

