Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.29

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.29 and last traded at $154.13, with a volume of 15706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.65.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,219 shares of company stock worth $5,266,715 over the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.