HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down to $35.91

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $34.62. HP shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 1,295,725 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,407 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HP by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in HP by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,172,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

