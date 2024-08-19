HSBC Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.05. 464,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,169. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $423.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $1,090,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.7% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

