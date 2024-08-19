Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 1,624,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,791,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 18 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
