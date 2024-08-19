Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) versus Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Critical Analysis

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iberdrola and Montauk Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 0 0 0 N/A Montauk Renewables 0 1 1 0 2.50

Montauk Renewables has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.01%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Iberdrola.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.5% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Iberdrola and Montauk Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A Montauk Renewables 10.58% 8.44% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iberdrola and Montauk Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A $0.33 41.26 Montauk Renewables $184.62 million 3.53 $14.95 million $0.15 30.27

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than Iberdrola. Montauk Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Iberdrola on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

