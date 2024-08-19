Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.28. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 796,302 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -347.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 44,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

