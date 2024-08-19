iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Hits $107.34 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $107.34 million and $3.48 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,631.22 or 0.99955220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.44780034 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,026,989.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.