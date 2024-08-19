Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBTX. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBTX

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.