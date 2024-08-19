Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 844,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 652,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 139,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $311.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

