Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $25,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innospec by 204,935.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 198.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOSP stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

