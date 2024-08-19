Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Buys $32,650.00 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares in the company, valued at $804,502.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

