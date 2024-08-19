Insider Buying: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) CEO Buys $68,490.00 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) CEO Neal Lux bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $68,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,445.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $16.07 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Pickering Energy Partners LP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

