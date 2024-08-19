Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.17 per share, with a total value of C$189,510.00.

Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,439. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$53.45 and a one year high of C$74.21. The stock has a market cap of C$22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

