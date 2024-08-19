Insider Buying: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Purchases $128,279.00 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Yum China by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

