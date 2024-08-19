Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Sells 7,816 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Snow sold 7,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $33,765.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jessica Snow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Jessica Snow sold 649 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $2,712.82.
2seventy bio Trading Up 3.9 %
TSVT opened at $4.77 on Monday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.77.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
