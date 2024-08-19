Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Sells 7,816 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Snow sold 7,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $33,765.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jessica Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jessica Snow sold 649 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $2,712.82.

2seventy bio Trading Up 3.9 %

TSVT opened at $4.77 on Monday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,772,556 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,663 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $9,291,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 50.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 667,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

