Insider Selling: Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Major Shareholder Sells $73,922.80 in Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $73,922.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,698,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,563.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

