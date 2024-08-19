Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Director Sells $151,400.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CW opened at $301.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average is $262.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $303.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.18.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
