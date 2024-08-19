Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Director Sells $151,400.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $301.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average is $262.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $303.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

