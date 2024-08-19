Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells $27,660.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $119,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $94,913,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

