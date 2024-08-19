Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Sells $126,500.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CTO David Buonasera sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,990.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 212.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 47,205 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $8,164,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

