Insider Selling: OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) COO Sells $114,375.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4,329.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

