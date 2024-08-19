Insider Selling: Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Insider Sells $51,501.60 in Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at $608,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Sciascia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Thomas Sciascia sold 100 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $275.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.00. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 829,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

