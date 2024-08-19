Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Sells $58,567.95 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $185.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.87 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

