Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $122,462.48 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $122,462.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,380.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Z opened at $53.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after acquiring an additional 431,070 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

