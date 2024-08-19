Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $268.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.57. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

