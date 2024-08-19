Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198.40 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 191.88 ($2.45). 219,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 110,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.26).

Intercede Group Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of £112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

