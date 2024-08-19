Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $979,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,985,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

