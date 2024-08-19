Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.05. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 817,053 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUNR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,917. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

