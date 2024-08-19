Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $481.12. 191,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.20 and its 200 day moving average is $407.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $482.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

