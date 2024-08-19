Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 760,588 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,749 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.38. 154,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,527. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

