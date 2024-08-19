Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 112,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.61. 2,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,887. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

