Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 450.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,864 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCS opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
