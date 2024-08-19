Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 147.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.34. 3,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,249. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

