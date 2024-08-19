Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Position Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,338,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 326,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,097 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,502,000.

Shares of PWV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,085. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $930.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

