Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSPH. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,840,000. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSPH opened at $31.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

